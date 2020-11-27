© Detroit News



"This isn't necessarily a smoking gun for fraud, but it does suggest that either wide scale ballot harvesting was being done, or the post office was backdating illegal ballots, or there was widespread absentee ballot fraud as many people have alleged."

"If that field is blank it simply means that the voter was never sent an absentee application. With the new Online Absentee Application [and] lots of voters sent an app in through MVIC so they were never sent one."

"If you had someone in the Clerk's office who was just handing them off to someone who was going to fill them out, or someone in the Post Office gathering ballots as they come in or that weren't deliverable and then handed those off to people who would fill them out, it would look like this. It's very suspicious that four times more absentees are missing this data than anywhere else in Michigan, this data suggests Trump may have won the state by 30,000 votes."

400% More Detroiters Missing Data on When they Requested their Absentee Ballots than NormalAn anomaly in the election data could be an indication of massive absentee voter fraud in Detroit, and accounts for more votes than the difference between Trump and Biden in Michigan., the absentee data file provided by the Michigan Secretary of State indicates that(the statewide total minus the amount in Wayne County) there areby their local clerk,Meaning the Wayne County rate is four times higher than the rest of the state of Michigan.The difference between the statewide average of 9% missing this absentee ballot data as observed in the rest of Michigan and the hard-to-explain 36% observed in Wayne County isOne Michigan data vendor with regular business in front of the Secretary of State said,According to the Michigan Bureau of Elections:Someone receiving one of these applications and filling it out or filling out the Online Absentee Ballot Application would be one cause for that field to be blank in the majority of these cases. It is also possible that someone could physically go into their clerk's office and request an absentee ballot. No application would be sent to the voter in that instance.While it's not suspicious at all that this field would be blank for a large number of voters,This could indicate that some outside source was operating in Wayne County that was requesting absentee ballots for registered voters outside of traditional pathways. The Michigan data vendor added:If wholesale fraud was occurring on the governmental level, not having a record of an application being sent to the person who voted absentee would limit the paper trail for any fraud, or it could have been an oversight in the data cover-up.