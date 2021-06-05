Donald Trump
Facebook announced that it will suspend Donald Trump for two years following its Oversight Board urging the company was wrong to keep the ban open-ended.

The Big Tech giant will revisit the suspension two years from the date of Trump's original ban, January 7.

Assuming he is then reinstated, Trump will face a "strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions" if he commits further violations, including a permanent ban on his account, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols," the company wrote Friday.

The company expressed gratitude to the Oversight Board's agreement with the suspension in the first place, and said it accepted the need to put in better protocols for such actions. It also said it was working to offer users a more clear explanation when it comes to punishments and breaking policy guidelines.

"We know today's decision will be criticized by many people on opposing sides of the political divide," Facebook said, adding that "our job is to make a decision in as proportionate, fair and transparent a way as possible, in keeping with the instruction provided by the Oversight Board."

In a statement via email, Trump said the ruling was an insult to his millions of voters.

"They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can't take this abuse anymore!" he said.

In a statement on Friday, the Oversight Board said it is "reviewing Facebook's response to the Board's decision in the case involving former US President Donald Trump and will offer further comment once this review is complete."