Facebook announced that it will suspend Donald Trump for two years following its Oversight Board urging the company was wrong to keep the ban open-ended.The Big Tech giant will revisit the suspension two years from the date of Trump's original ban, January 7.In a statement via email, Trump said the ruling was an insult to his millions of voters."They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can't take this abuse anymore!" he said.In a statement on Friday, the Oversight Board said it is "reviewing Facebook's response to the Board's decision in the case involving former US President Donald Trump and will offer further comment once this review is complete."