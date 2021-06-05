© Getty Images

Outdoor COVID Transmission Makes Up Less Than 1% of Cases

"Saying that less than 10 percent of Covid transmission occurs outdoors is akin to saying that sharks attack fewer than 20,000 swimmers a year. (The actual worldwide number is around 150.) It's both true and deceiving. This isn't just a gotcha math issue. It is an example of how the C.D.C. is struggling to communicate effectively, and leaving many people confused about what's truly risky."

Research Supports Negligible Rates of Outdoor Transmission

"Our study does not rule out outdoor transmission of the virus. However, among our 7324 identified cases in China with sufficient descriptions, only one outdoor outbreak involving two cases occurred in a village in Shangqiu, Henan. A 27-year-old man had a conversation outdoors with an individual who had returned from Wuhan on January 25 and had symptom onset on February 1. This outbreak involved only two cases."

"The science of transmission of COVID-19 concludes the risk of COVID-19 infection is low outdoors ... if normal conventions of personal space and natural social distancing are not breached."

"They wanted to avoid missing instances of outdoor transmission and mistakenly suggesting that the outdoors was safer than it really was. But the approach had a big downside. It meant that the researchers counted many instances of indoors transmission as outdoors. And yet even with this approach, they found a minuscule share of total transmission to have occurred outdoors."

'Outdoor Masks Should Not Have Been Mandated at All'

"These recommendations would be more grounded in science if anywhere close to 10 percent of Covid transmission were occurring outdoors. But it is not. There is not a single documented Covid infection anywhere in the world from casual outdoor interactions, such as walking past someone on a street or eating at a nearby table."

Where's the Guidance for Those With Natural COVID Immunity?

Sources and References