Crowds as far as the eye can see and beyond.

What a day! What beautiful people! What a kick in the teeth for the establishment!Were you there? If you were you might be able to spot yourself in one of these pictures from the march and rally that yesterday brought central London to a standstill. Or perhaps you can spot the poster you designed and carried.Here it is again.First about the size of the rally. Some may think it is not the place of a man of my years to be climbing up onto the lions in Trafalgar Square to get some of the best exclusive photographs of a turn in the tide. They might be right.As far as the eye could see crowds of marchers filed past Trafalgar Square.Look at the size of the crowd coming towards Trafalgar Square from the same vantage point of Landseer's lion at the south east foot of Nelson's column.If you were there you know just how impressive this demonstration was. If not, why not?My mission was to distribute 1,000 stickers on behalf of Doctors for Covid Ethics (D4CE) and capture people's posters as inspiration for future print runs. So the following photos are mainly of posters, with the odd nun or two and the odd heavily-armed riot policeman. Enjoy.More photos here