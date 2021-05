The most common bacterial cause of food poisoning seems to have another trick up its sleeve.Campylobacter is a genus of squiggly bacteria that can cause humans quite a butt-ache. The bacterium is one of the reasons you've been told to make sure poultry is thoroughly cooked before you eat it, and why you are more likely to end up with a bout ofBut even if you're fastidious with cooking your meat and purifying your water, you've probably experienced it at some point in your life. The disease it causes - campylobacteriosis , consumption of raw milk, orthe research team - led by University of Oklahoma infectious disease epidemiologist Katrin Kuhn - wrote in their new paper. "However,."The researchers wanted to investigate whether sexual contact could be somehow involved in transmission.They went digging into public health data in Denmark, as most infectious diseases there are reported to a national institute. To find MSM, they extracted data on 4,186 men over the age of 18 who had acquired a disease through MSM contact, and then matched each one to three to five other men at the same age and place of residence.Once they calculated the matched odds ratios and adjusted for travel and other potentially conflating factors, the team found thatbetween the MSM and controls. The men in the study were also significantly less likely to have caught Campylobacter abroad."Our findings indicate a strong likelihood that Campylobacter can be transmitted during sexual contact," the team write. "Given previous reports of outbreaks and high incidence of Campylobacter among MSM, this is not surprising."This study didn't have the specifics to be able to explain what type of sexual contact was causing Campylobacter to spread - but the researchers make an educated"The probability of infection with a foodborne bacterium from fecal-oral contact is directly related to the infectious dose," the team wrote. In comparison,As part of the study the researchers also found that, which combined with the lack of difference in Salmonella infection leads credence to the idea that the MSM in the study weren't just eating more undercooked chicken.Of course, it's not just MSM that enjoy sex in this way, as the researchers make clear; they note that the finding"Combining this theory with high-quality national surveillance data, our results offer additional reasonable explanations for why surveillance statistics from some countries show that adult men are more frequently infected with Campylobacter than are women and why Campylobacter incidence peaks among young adults," they add. The research has been published in the CDC journal Emerging Infectious Diseases