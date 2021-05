© Reuters / Stringer



"He was with us near Shirokino, where he was injured," Andrey Biletsky explained. "But his weapon, as a journalist, was not a machine gun, but words."

"I spent a year in the Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone with a camera," he said, claiming that he worked as a "journalist" and denying all participation in fighting.

"I mean, I did get shot, but all these years I've just been doing journalism work," Protasevich said, also noting that he was present during the 2014 Maidan in Kiev.

"He did not participate in hostilities, but he was with the battalion in the Donbass. He was a photographer and, as I understand it, a volunteer," an unnamed Belarusian journalist said, according to the Times of London. The publication has since removed this quote.

"He joined a volunteer unit that chose to fight alongside Azov," Hanrahan clarified. "He also shared many of their views as seen by the far-right iconography on the T-shirts he's been pictured wearing."

"He did not serve in the regiment and was not listed in the regiment's lists," said Yuri K., one of the members of the Azov Battalion from 2014-2015. "Some of the foreigners fought, but most of them were not allowed on the front line... Protasevich did not take part in the fighting."

"The photo in the Azov newspaper with a fighter who looks similar to Protasevich is most likely staged," Viktor said. "At the time [when] he was in a good mood, he often came as a journalist... young, good-looking. So they took it off for the front page of the newspaper."

