They are hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and fluvoxamine, and despite consistently good evidence of their effectiveness in early treatment, Western and global health authorities have remained either neutral about them or recommended against their use.

The NIH is better; it is listed on the NIH's Covid Treatment Guidelines, and the NIH knows that there have been two quality randomised trials done by top US researchers (one trial was a DB-RCT, the other was quasi-randomised which the NIH categorises as "observational" but that's a debate for another op-ed), both were published in peer-reviewed journals, and both papers were given a prestigious "Editor's Choice" designation.



In other words, fluvoxamine has something that ivermectin and HCQ both lack: two quality studies, done by highly respected researchers associated with top-quality institutions, published in top peer-reviewed journals, both studies had statistically significant results on a critical clinical endpoint (hospitalisation), both were an interventional trial, both were randomised, and both studies were highlighted by the editors. It is for these reasons that the mainstream scientific community believes that the case for fluvoxamine is superior to the case for ivermectin and HCQ.



Of the most respected scientists I know, 100% would choose fluvoxamine in a heartbeat over the other two drugs if they got Covid and had to pick a treatment based on the evidence available today. A top medical school looked at fluvoxamine and other options and the consensus was that the case for fluvoxamine was clearly the strongest. I also know of a DB-RCT study, not yet published, which compared the efficacy of fluvoxamine against ivermectin and fluvoxamine had the greater benefit by far.



The consistent superior rating by mainstream scientific experts is important because if a country adds ivermectin and/or HCQ to their treatment recommendations, then adding fluvoxamine should be a "no brainer." Unfortunately, this isn't the case today, anywhere in the world. However, the FLCCC did add fluvoxamine to their early outpatient treatment guidelines based on the evidence and the experience with doctors all over the world with the combination.

So to summarise so far, we have an inexpensive drug with a 37-year safety record, given at one third of the FDA authorised dose that has no side effects (for the vast majority of patients), that was 100% effective in preventing hospitalisation, death, and any long-haul Covid symptoms. What's not to like about that? If there is an approved drug that has multiple high quality studies, all statistically significant clinical endpoints with better results, we should use that. If not, why shouldn't we be giving people fluvoxamine now? ...



There is no evidence at all fluvoxamine makes Covid worse, and no doctor has reported it doesn't work. There are no neutral or negative anecdotes. There is no data you get better results by waiting. There is no data the drug benefit/risk ratio is less than one for younger patients. Indeed, all the evidence we have so far shows it helps kids very quickly kick the virus; doctors are stunned by the effect.

A key opinion leader panel of 30 infectious disease experts from NIH, CDC, and academia met via zoom on January 22nd, 2021, to review the fluvoxamine data. They voted by more than a two-to-one margin that doctors should talk to their patients about using fluvoxamine for Covid.



Lastly, Vikas Sukhatme, Dean of the School of Medicine at Emory University and a world expert on repurposed drugs, also has called publicly for the use in fluvoxamine, most recently in an op-ed he co-authored with his wife Vidula in the Times of India.