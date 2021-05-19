Czech President Milos Zeman apologised on Tuesday for NATO's bombing of former Yugoslavia in 1999, which his country took part in while he was prime minister.The three-month bombardment was designed to halt Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic's deadly crackdown on separatist ethnic Albanians in Kosovo, a southern province that later declared independence."With this plea of forgiveness, I resolved my long-standing trauma, because remorse is liberating."I said this and saved my soul."Vucic said Serbians "will always be grateful" to Zeman."The words he just spoke of the bombing have never been said before," Vucic said.The 11-week campaign was the alliance's first intervention against a sovereign state in its 50-year history.The campaign is hailed in Kosovo as crucial in ending the war, with Westerners -- especially Americans -- enjoying unwavering popularity.The capital Pristina even boasts a statue of Bill Clinton, who was president at the time, on a boulevard named after him.