© BBC News



because of the risk of harm and complications

restrictions mean that some women are birthing alone

Nearly one in five pregnant women in the UK were forced to wear a face covering during labour, according to research by a charity, despite official health guidance saying they should not be asked to do so.The research was carried out by the charity Pregnant Then Screwed, whoof those who went into labour were made to wear a face covering.during natural labour or during caesarean births, born in December. Yet maternity staff instructed to keep on her face mask.She told BBC News: "I was feeling claustrophobic and the mask was making me feel really nauseous and making me panic as well. I'm pushing my baby out, I have this mask on my face, and the feeling of claustrophobia is just massive."She said she couldn't express herself because while struggling to breathe it was hard to talk and staff couldn't see her whether or not her lips were moving. "I was frightened that amongst everything else that was happening I was then going to be sick inside the mask," added Rosie, who has a condition called emetophobia, which is a fear of vomiting.Natalie Titherington, from Oldham, says she was not aware of the guidance on face masks during labour when her baby girl was born last December. She said the birth was the most terrifying experience of her life.I'm never going to be able to forget the feeling of not being able to breathe, and the fear and panic I felt while wearing a mask."Titherington says she was made to wear a face mask while she was in advanced labour, around 8cm dilated and having regular and very painful contractions."Someone put the mask on me and I said: 'You can't be serious', and she replied: 'Yes', and then I remember having a contraction," said Titherington, who has flashbacks of her traumatic birth and has been unable to wear a face covering since because it triggers the memory of struggling to breathe.said Joeli Brearley, CEO and founder of Pregnant Then Screwed. "When you overlay that with the fact thatShe added: "Women that we've spoken to. This is completely avoidable. The guidance needs to be made clear and communicated to all pregnant women that they do not need to wear masks in labour."Dr Mary Ross Davie, director of professional midwifery at the Royal College of Midwives said since the start of the pandemic health professionals have had to respond to rapid changes in guidance."For many on the clinical frontline they have found it really difficult to keep up to date with what the latest guidance is," she said. "I think sometimes what has happened is that some health professionals may not have understood when someone is in labour they should be exempt from wearing a mask."The Royal Colleges clarified last summer at the request of the charity Birthrights that no one should be asked to wear a mask while in labour, said the charity's Maria Booker.she said.