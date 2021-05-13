© Reuters



Last Friday, a cyberattack prompted the shutdown of the biggest piece of energy infrastructure in the United States, the Colonial Pipeline system that supplies almost half of the gasoline and diesel that the East Coast consumes. The attack naturally led to higher gasoline prices and a run on gas as drivers worried about looming shortages while Colonial Pipeline Co. worked to restart the flow of fuels.Yet the higher prices at the pump and a possible shortage of fuel supplies are the smaller problem. It is, after all, temporary, and its effect will be transient.As the attack suggests, not very. True, experts said early on that the group that carried out the attack was made up of seasoned hackers. Later,for the attack, and the FBI also pointed at the group as the culprit.Here's what DarkSide said in its statement:The statement clearly seeks to address allegations made that Russia was behind the attack, but even the White House was careful not to point its finger at Moscow, with President Biden saying there was no evidence that it was involved in the attack. That deals with the geopolitical motive, but the statement also suggests thatVicki Knott, chief executive of CruxOCM, a provider of control room operations services for the oil and gas industry, said:But lawsuits from companies paying Colonial Pipeline Co. to ship their fuel are the least of the problems that cyberattacks on energy infrastructure could cause.to worry about such attacksaccording to Knott.That the attack was possible means thatPhilip Reiner, chief executive of the Institute for Security and Technology, a nonprofit organization told The Verge following the Colonial Pipeline attack:If there's talk about a pandemic, then things must be really serious: if ransomware attacks are so frequent, then it must be a miracle that disasters are not more frequent. A Tufts University professor, Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program, told Forbes' David Blackmon:It should also be a wakeup call in company boardrooms asissues that seem to be particularly serious in the energy industry. Sam Agyemang, co-founder of HaulerHub, a smart logistics platform for shippers and haulers, said:It seems, then, that the American energy infrastructure has some serious problems to solve. These problems just became a lot more urgent after the Colonial Pipeline outage, but this doesn't mean they will get a quick solution. Security is a tricky business, and hackers are usually a step ahead, which makes it even trickier.According to cybersecurity tech firm Cybereason,