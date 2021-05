© Evening Standard/Getty Images



Pioneering aerospace engineer and science-fiction writer Wernher von Braun may have predicted Elon Musk's plan to colonize other worlds nearly 70 years ago when he described a man named "Elon" ruling over Mars.Von Braun created the character "Elon" in his 1952 science fiction novel "Project Mars" — a space fantasy about a mission to Mars, according to a report The book's predictions came to light a few years ago, but began trending on social media last weekVon Braun, one of the most important scientists in the development of rocket technology, describes a Martian government led by ten men, who worked under a leader "elected by universal suffrage for five years under the name or title of Elon."After the Second World War, Von Braun, who worked on rockets for the Nazis, was among a group of German scientists who was secretly moved to the US and worked on the exploration of outer space at NASA.Musk, the founder of SpaceX, is among a group of billionaires with plans to colonize the Red Planet . His company recently became the first private firm to launch astronauts into space.