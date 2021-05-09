Following its coldest APRIL since 1922, England is now on for its coldest MAY since record-keeping began some 362 years ago-since the Maunder Minimum (1645-1715)!
Back in 1659, England was still processing the death of Richard Cromwell, who, after the execution of King Charles I, had ruled the Commonwealth of England for 5 years. The year 1659 is also the start date of the Central England Temperature (CET) dataset, which has proved an invaluable resource for meteorologists and climate scientists alike. Astonishingly, what the dataset reveals in 2021, in this time of supposed "catastrophic global heating," is that England is on for its coldest May in more than three and a half centuries (at least).
Even more astonishingly, note that 1659 falls within the early-stages of the Maunder Minimum (1645-1715)-a period of reduced global temperatures correlating with historically low solar activity during which the Sun was often devoid of sunspots for years and even decades at a time. Therefore, what the English are experiencing this May eclipses the extreme lows documented during the last full-blown Grand Solar Minimum.
"Snow in May," reports the BBC.
"Lake District skiers 'giddy' in unseasonal weather," continues the headline.
Snow started falling on Tuesday, May 4, and was deep enough by Wednesday to allow the Lake District Ski Club to open its slopes. Members were "giddy" at the unusual sight of snow-covered mountains in May, according to club president Mike Sweeney. "I haven't seen snow at this time of year before," he said.
Former president of the club Gerard Unthank said there had been "quite a bit of snow this year. Up here we rely on drifts and have snow fences because we don't get a great depth of snow, but some of the drifts today are as high as the fences," he said.
This was the wintry scene in Morlich, Scotland on May 6:
Additionally, as well as this being its coldest May ever, this also looks set to be the UK's snowiest May on record-a feat currently held by the May of 1979 (solar minimum of weak cycle 20):
"Astounding" Snow in the UK set to rival 1979's Snowiest May on Record
Depressingly, there have been few 'dots connected' in the UK press.
BBC Weather presenter Simon King did admit that snow was not common in May, but also said that it was "not out of the question"-whatever the hell that means.
The furthest the broadcaster went was to admit that "frost has been unusually prevalent during April and May."
The UK Met Office are just as bad as the BBC.
And while they are at least reporting on the historic conditions (see below), there is a reluctance to draw any connections to the climate; when you just know, if the situation were reversed -i.e. England was currently experiencing a record May heatwave- then "climate change" would be all anyone was banging on about.
A low of -5.5C (22.1F) was reported during the past 24 hours, in Eskdalemuir — a reading that rivals the coldest temperature ever recorded for the date: the -5.6C (21.9F) set back on May 6, 1980.
But of course, this is all just "weather."
Heatwaves are an indication of climate change, but record Arctic outbreaks -even those in the month of May- are merely expected statistical anomalies that require no further action than a hasty sweeping under the rug: they are "not out of the question," after all, and unprecedented freezes -that have dragged on for almost two months now (having begun in mid-March)- are barely considered newsworthy.
Furthermore, these frigid conditions are impacting more than just the UK.
The majority of the Europe is suffering, as is much of the Northern Hemisphere as a whole.
Below was the scene in the Netherlands this morning, May 7:
While across the pond, in North America, unprecedented late-season cold and snow is inbound there, too:
United States: Severe Arctic Blast Inbound, Record-Annihilating Snowfall on the way for States such as Colorado
This is exactly what those that study the Sun warned will happen, with many on record stating it would begin in earnest in 2021.
Spring is springing historically late across much of the Northern Hemisphere this year, whichis the main cause for concern. Global cooling shortens the growing seasons, and our modern mono-cropping ways that were developed during a constant and reliable climate (delivered by the Modern Solar Maximum) are now beginning to fail, which is placing hundreds of millions of people at the risk of starvation.
Returning to the data, England's May CET, which is compiled by the UK Met Office Hadley Centre, reveals that the month's mean temperature, to May 7, is running at just 7C (44.6F) — this is a jaw-dropping 2.8C below the CET norm, and currently sees England on course to suffer its coldest May since record-keeping began back in 1659.
Moreover, the current top-spot holder is held by the May of 1698, with its CET of 8.5C (47.3F) — this means that the May of 2021 is not only breaking that all-time 362-year record, it is smashing it, by a full 1.5C (2.7F)!
Latest forecasts are calling for much of the same as the month progresses, with yet more unseasonable snow:
the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift
Comment: We're entering an ice age. Its effects will likely be felt within the coming year, and its devastating consequences over the next 3-5 years.
