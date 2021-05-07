© REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Schools in Piedmont, California offered "support circles" for students after the verdict in the murder trial of former cop Derek Chauvin, though officials have since apologized for giving this service to white kids too.Piedmont schools offered these "restorative support circles" based on race, according to emails obtained by SFGate.The proposal followed the guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd while arresting him in Minneapolis last year.School board president Cory Smegal later praised students for their criticism of the scheme, saying: "Our students were the first to call attention to it, and they were right to do so."Smegal did not call for the dismissal of those behind the "support circles," noting their good intentions.Superintendent Randall Booker also publicly agreed with students who complained about the support groups in a message posted to the district's website."A poor choice of words in the subject line of the invitation to white students led to the perception that white students needed the same kind of 'support' as our BIPOC students," the message read. "Students of all racial backgrounds rightfully pushed back on that idea."