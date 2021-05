© Scott G Winterton, Deseret News



UTAH - [...] The crowd rose to its feet in protest and one man shouted: "Remember this day! Remember this day!"



Others chanted: "No more masks. No more masks. No more masks."



The board moved to adjourn the meeting, left the room through a back door and the building was eventually cleared.



[...] Utah Parents United Facebook page earlier had urged parents to attend their local school board meetings to protest mask policies, noting "if you are sick and tired of what your kids are being put through, do your part and show up. Don't think things are going to change if you don't get involved. We need hundreds of parents!" (full msm article)

School boards are where mini-dictators are grown. Thus the latest exhibit comes from South Salt Lake, Utah and the Granite School District Board of Education meeting.After the board allowed a mask advocate from the state to speak, the School board said that's it, no more discussion. Parents became infuriated, things got ugly [ VIDEO Below ]. The board ended the meeting and escaped out the back-door of the building.