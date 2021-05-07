The board was going to hear proposals of removing the mask mandate for K-12 students. However, they would only allow one parent to speak during "citizen participation time", a control method for keeping the pesky proles from expressing their opinion of board policy.
After the board allowed a mask advocate from the state to speak, the School board said that's it, no more discussion. Parents became infuriated, things got ugly [VIDEO Below]. The board ended the meeting and escaped out the back-door of the building.
UTAH - [...] The crowd rose to its feet in protest and one man shouted: "Remember this day! Remember this day!"
Others chanted: "No more masks. No more masks. No more masks."
The board moved to adjourn the meeting, left the room through a back door and the building was eventually cleared.
[...] Utah Parents United Facebook page earlier had urged parents to attend their local school board meetings to protest mask policies, noting "if you are sick and tired of what your kids are being put through, do your part and show up. Don't think things are going to change if you don't get involved. We need hundreds of parents!" (full msm article)
Comment: The parent rebellion continues.
See also: