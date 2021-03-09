© Reuters





Head teachers are warning of problems getting parental consent for Covid tests, ahead of pupils returning to school in England next week.A survey foundGeoff Barton, leader of the ASCL union which carried out the survey, said parents might have heard "misinformation" about testing.In 7% of schools, this staggered return will stretch into a second week."There will be a full return but it will be from - not on - Monday, 8 March," said Mr Barton.The head teachers' union says the biggest problem, reported by 52% of heads, has been obtaining parental consent to carry out Covid tests on pupils.said Mr Barton.She told MPs last week that in some schools up to half of pupils did not have parental consent for testing - and warned that could put other pupils at risk.School Standards Minister Nick Gibb responded: "We expect parents to give permission to the school to allow secondary school pupils to be tested twice a week."This is an important initiative that helps to minimise the risk of transmission in the secondary school estate.The Department for Education says it does not have data on levels of parental consent for testing.Secondary schools will have to carry out three swab tests on pupils as they start returning from Monday - and Mr BartonBut there were concerns about a lack of clarity in guidance, whichMr BartonA Department for Education spokeswoman said: "Secondary schools and colleges can stagger the return of their students over the first week to help them offer rapid testing in a safe and orderly way, but all students should be back no later than Monday 15 March."