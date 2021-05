© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



"We want to help people find hope at home. And so we are focused on addressing both the acute factors and the root causes of migration. And I believe this is an important distinction. We must focus on both. Catastrophes like hurricanes, the drought, and the extreme food insecurity are driving people to illegally cross the border."

"corruption, violence, and poverty, as well as the lack of economic opportunity, the lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience, the lack of good governance."

"It couldn't possibly be caused by the Biden admin stopping construction of the border wall or offering asylum to millions of illegal immigrants."

"There was a hope for a more humane policy after four years of pent-up demand, so I don't know if I would call that a coincidence. But the idea that a more humane policy would be in place may have driven people to make that decision."

Vice President Kamala Harris again addressed the migrant surge at the US' southern border, this time citing a 'lack of climate adaptation' and 'resilience' as some root causes of the problem. Her critics weren't convinced.Speaking at the Washington Conference on the Americas on Tuesday, Harris acknowledged the recent surge at the US-Mexico border, saying people are leaving their homes at "an alarming rate."which she named asSince being charged with heading the handling of the crisis at the border,While climate change continues to be a partisan debate, experts have pointed to events such as recent hurricanes like Eta and Iota in Mexico as pushing people to make the trip north, though it's far from the only reason. Many critics have pointed to the current administration's more relaxed rhetoric and policies on immigration as also driving the surge.Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Alabama) tweeted in response to a video highlighting Harris' climate comments: