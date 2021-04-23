I would like to add certain (inside) information. Yesterday evening, I received certain (inside) information from influential leaders in the Axis of Resistance that the decision of a direct confrontation has been taken. Open confrontation is around the corner, and unless Washington succeeds in deterring Israel from further escalation, the Israeli interior will be 'openly' targeted. (In other words,) the party behind the targeting will be known. Official statements will be issued saying: 'we are the ones who bombarded you'. We are on the brink of a war. This is nothing short of that.



Even the Resistance (Axis) (as a whole) now considers itself fully concerned. I mean Iran is now in confrontation and is defending itself. This is true. However, there are accumulating scores (that haven't been settled) and (this current period offers) the resistance forces a golden opportunity as Israel is preoccupied by the confrontation with Iran. On one hand, the resistance in Lebanon (Hezbollah) has reserved its right to respond to the Israeli operation in which one of its fighters fell as a martyr, and we remember the commitment of his eminence, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, where he confirmed that the response (for the attack) is coming. (On the other hand,) Syria has also accumulated scores from many Israeli raids (against it). Consequently, the entire region may go towards a confrontation in which occupied Palestine and the vital Israeli facilities will be the arena.



The US is now having discussions with the Israelis. It has one choice, i.e. to tell the Israelis: 'we are responsible for protecting you, unless you initiate a war. We are now in negotiations, and we ask you to refrain from any escalation'. If the US wants to use its position to play both ends against the middle...

It is worth noting that Israel says that it informed the US about the attack against the Natanz (nuclear plant) and even the Iranian ship earlier.

That is true. we cannot imagine that Israel would dare to do what it did without the US not only having knowledge (of the situation), but also turning a blind eye to it in order to test how far Iran would go (to defend itself). If the Iranian position favors maintaining the negotiating climate and abandoning the military option, the US will encourage Israel to carry out more strikes, hoping that it will weaken Iran's negotiating position.



(However,) the Iranian position today is clear and no longer needs analysis. It is based on the following rule: 'we will respond (to the attacks) at all costs, and our response will be painful and harsh. Once again, the US is back to square one again. You want an agreement (with Iran)? There is a price to this agreement, and you have to pay it.

Senior Lebanese political analyst and editor-in-chief of the Al-Binaa newspaper, Nasser Qandil

Al Mayadeen (YouTube)
April 14, 2021

Editor-in-Chief of the Lebanese newspaper Al-Binaa, Nasser Qandil:

The host:

Qandil: