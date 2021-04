Sirens have pierced the air in Israel's southern Negev province near the secretive Dimona nuclear facility, with reports of multiple blasts heard far away from the site and anti-missile systems responding.The sirens were heard in Abu Qrenat - a village some 13 miles (21km) northwest of The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center in the Negev desert - following reports of explosions from the vicinity of the nuclear facility on Thursday morning, according to the Jerusalem Post. A military spokesperson said the incident resulted in no casualties.Unconfirmed footage has circulated on social media, in which a siren can be heard blaring in the distance. The location the video was captured is unclear. Another clip purporting to show the moment a missile was intercepted by Israel's defense systems has also made the rounds.