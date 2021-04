© Guardian News / YouTube

Legacy outlets covered Trump's speech with the pre-determined premise of incitement. They have either ignored or dismissed Water's call to 'get more confrontational.'On Saturday, California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters went to Minnesota and demanded militant demonstrators "get more confrontational" this week in the absence of a guilty verdict in the George Floyd murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin."We are looking for a guilty verdict," Waters said. Anything less, would be an insult to warrant insurrection. "Not manslaughter. No no no, this is guilty. For murder."Waters' weekend incitement, where she traveled to an anti-police protest after requesting police protection, provoked rebuke by congressional Republicans. House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seek retribution for the dangerous rhetoric, pledging if she doesn't, "I will.""We fight like hell," Trump said. "And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."Often omitted by those who wish to frame the president of directing his supporters to riot at the Capitol, include orders to protest "peacefully.""I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," Trump said. "Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections."If Waters' participation in the lawsuit hadn't already undermined the case, consider her infamous 2018 speech in which she called on supporters to surround Trump cabinet secretaries in public and "push back on them."There's still no coverage of Waters' weekend remarks in the New York Times as of Monday afternoon.Nor is there coverage in the Washington Post.Coverage of Trump's speech in January on the other hand was written with the pre-determined premise the president "incited" an "insurrection.""The president incited those who attended his rally to march to the Capitol," ABC News declared on Jan. 7."In his first public appearance since the Capitol siege, Trump expresses no contrition for inciting the mob," the New York Times headlined days later."After President Trump Incited a Riotous Mob, Will He Face Any Consequences?" pondered Time Magazine in a piece promoted as news.It was this kind of coverage across legacy platforms that amplified the Democratic effort to pursue impeachment and offered ammunition to progressives in power at elite institutions justifying their long-anticipated purge of the president and his supporters.Now the same question from Time goes to Waters. Will she face any consequences?Tristan Justice is the western correspondent for The Federalist. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.