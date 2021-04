© CCBY2.0/Hamed Saberbf



On Sunday, the Natanz nuclear site was hit by an attack, which was slammed by Tehran as an act of "nuclear terrorism". Just days after the incident, Iran announced it had managed to reach 60 percent uranium enrichment, in line with its previously announced plans.of a man who is believed to have carried out Sunday's attack at the Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian state broadcaster reported on Saturday.The subsequent explosion partially damaged the electric grid of the plant's centrifuges, the report added.According to broadcaster, the perpetrator fled the country prior to the blast. "Necessary and legal steps for his arrest and return to the country are underway", the network added.On Sunday, Iran reported that an incident at its Natanz nuclear plant had damaged the facility's electricity grid in what the country's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described asKazem Gharib Abadi, Iran's permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, blamed the attack on Israel.The speaker of the Iranian parliament announced on Friday that the nation had succeeded in its plans for uranium enrichment, having managed to produce uranium enriched to 60 percent.