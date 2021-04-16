THREE GROUND RULES FOR DISCUSSION

You are respectful and treat me the way you would want to be treated. You ask genuinely thoughtful questions about what makes sense to you. You make your points using sound logic and don't hide behind links or the word "science."

#1: VACCINE MAKERS ARE IMMUNE FROM LIABILITY

even if they are shown to be negligent.

#2: THE CHECKERED PAST OF THE VACCINE COMPANIES

Never brought a vaccine to market before covid (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson). Are serial felons (Pfizer, and Astra Zeneca). Are both (Johnson & Johnson).

If drug companies willfully choose to put harmful products in the market, when they can be sued, why would we trust any product where they have NO liability?

Given the free pass from liability, and the checkered past of these companies, why would we assume that all their vaccines are safe and made completely above board?

#3: THE UGLY HISTORY OF ATTEMPTS TO MAKE CORONAVIRUS VACCINES

In 2004 attempted vaccine produced hepatitis in ferrets

In 2005 mice and civets became sick and more susceptible to coronaviruses after being vaccinated

In 2012 the ferrets became sick and died. And in this study mice and ferrets developed lung disease.

In 2016 this study also produce lung disease in mice.

The vaccine makers have no data to suggest their rushed vaccines have overcome that problem.

#4: THE "DATA GAPS" SUBMITTED TO THE FDA BY THE VACCINE MAKERS

"Previous attempts to develop an mRNA-based drug using lipid nanoparticles failed and had to be abandoned because when the dose was too low, the drug had no effect, and when dosed too high, the drug became too toxic. An obvious question is: What has changed that now makes this technology safe enough for mass use?"

Anyone younger than age 18 or older than age 55

Pregnant or lactating mothers

Auto-immune conditions

Immunocompromised individuals

No data on transmission of covid

No data on preventing mortality from covid

No data on duration of protection from covid

#5: NO ACCESS TO THE RAW DATA FROM THE TRIALS

There were "3,410 total cases of suspected, but unconfirmed covid-19 in the overall study population, 1,594 occurred in the vaccine group vs. 1,816 in the placebo group."

#6: NO LONG-TERM SAFETY TESTING

#7: NO INFORMED CONSENT

They are part of the experiment.

#8: UNDER-REPORTING OF ADVERSE REACTIONS AND DEATH

"VAERS data released today showed 50,861 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 2,249 deaths and 7,726 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and March 26, 2021."

#9: THE VACCINES DO NOT STOP TRANSMISSION OR INFECTION

The reason is because these vaccines were never designed to stop transmission OR infection.

It can't stop us from spreading the virus. It can't stop the virus from infecting us once we have it. To get the vaccine is to accept all the risk of these experimental products and the best it might do is lower symptoms?

If we're worried about asymptomatic spreaders, would the vaccine not make it more likely that we are creating asymptomatic spread?

#10: PEOPLE ARE CATCHING COVID

AFTER

BEING FULLY VACCINATED

#11: THE OVERALL DEATH RATE FROM COVID

#12: THE BLOATED COVID DEATH NUMBERS

#13: FAUCI AND SIX OTHERS AT NIAID OWN PATENTS IN THE MODERNA VACCINE

#14: FAUCI IS ON THE HOT SEAT FOR ILLEGAL GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH

#15: THE VIRUS CONTINUES TO MUTATE

#16: CENSORSHIP...AND THE COMPLETE ABSENCE OF SCIENTIFIC DEBATE

Lockdowns

Mask wearing

Social-distancing

Vaccine efficacy and safety trials

How to screen for susceptibility to vaccine injury

Therapeutics, (i.e. non-vaccine treatment options)

What if a man who spent his entire life developing vaccines was willing to put his entire reputation on the line and call on all global leaders to immediately stop the covid vaccines because of problems with the science?

#17: THE WORLD'S LEADING VACCINOLOGIST IS SOUNDING THE ALARM...

Why the covid vaccine may be putting so much pressure on the virus that we are accelerating it's ability to mutate and become more deadly. Why the covid vaccines may be creating vaccine-resistant viruses (similar to anti-biotic resistant bacteria). Why, because of previous problems with Antibody Dependent Enhancement, we may be looking at a mass casualty event in the next few months/years.

#18: I ALREADY HAD COVID

Unrelenting butt/low-back aches

Very low energy.

Low-grade fever.

IN SUMMARY