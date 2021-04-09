Patrisse Khan-Cullors
A secluded mini-compound tucked into L.A.'s rustic and semi-remote Topanga Canyon was recently sold for a tad more than $1.4 million to a corporate entity that public records show is controlled by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37-year-old social justice visionary and co-founder of the galvanizing and, for some, controversial Black Lives Matter movement.

Kahn-Cullors, a UCLA and USC graduate married about five years ago to social activist (and amateur boxer) Janaya Khan, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, created the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag in 2013 in response to George Zimmerman's acquittal in the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin. Since then, the largely decentralized movement has been at the influential forefront on issues of police brutality and racially motivated violence against Black people, particularly in the wake of George Floyd's killing last summer that sparked massive protests across the United States and around the globe. Kahn-Cullors' published "When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir" in 2018.

A winding 15 minute drive from The Commons at Calabasas and a slightly longer and somewhat less serpentine drive from Malibu's Getty Villa, the pint-sized compound spans about one-quarter of an acre. The property's not-quite 2,400 square feet is divided between the a three-bedroom and two-bath main house and a separate one-bed/one-bath apartment capable of hosting guests long term with a private entry and a living room with kitchenette.

Interior spaces feature bamboo floors and, in the spacious open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen, vaulted ceilings clad in knotty pine. A whitewashed raised hearth brick fireplace anchors the living room and numerous skylights baths the cavernous space with natural light.

The two guest bedrooms and hall bathroom are fairly ordinary, as is the simple and up-to-date though not especially high-end kitchen, while the primary bedroom offers a vaulted and wood-clad ceiling plus a small sitting area with glass sliders to the backyard.

An un-landscaped dust bowl with little charm besides the natural beauty of the trees and rugged mountains that envelope the property, the backyard offers little more than a covered patio for alfresco dining, a small deck and a tiny freestanding cabin best suited as a home office, meditation retreat or art studio.

