© Reuters / Jane Rosenberg



Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin broke with department policy during the fatal arrest of George Floyd, the city's police chief said, joining other officers who argued the neck restraint he used was not part of his training.Testifying on the sixth day of Chauvin's murder trial, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the former officer "absolutely" violated MPD policy when he kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during a botched arrest last May. Floyd was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill."It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values," Arradondo said on Monday, adding that the officers' use of force should have ended "once Mr. Floyd stopped resisting," and especially after he "was in distress and verbalized it.""And clearly when Mr. Floyd is no longer responsive and motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back. That in no way shape or form is backed by policy," he said.Within a day of Floyd's death, Arradondo fired Chauvin and the three other officers present for the arrest and has since been highly critical of their conduct, saying in a statement last yearThe chief's testimony cuts against a main plank of Chauvin's defense. While the former officer's lead attorney Eric Nelson has argued Chauvin "did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career," both Arradondo and MPD inspector Katie Blackwell, who previously ran the department's training program, testified otherwise on Monday."I don't know what kind of improvised position that is. That's not what we train," said Blackwell, who noted she has known Chauvin for going on two decades.Police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman, MPD's longest-serving officer, gave similar testimony last week, stating that the neck restraint was "totally unnecessary" and "uncalled for."The defense also attempted to cast doubt on whether Chauvin used a neck restraint at all, presenting body camera footage that appeared to show the officer's knee on Floyd's shoulder blade instead.Prosecutors previously argued that Floyd was a habitual opioid user and had developed a sufficient tolerance to fentanyl that the dose present in his blood would not have killed him, but Nelson challenged that notion on Monday.The ER doctor also noted that "excited delirium" was unlikely in Floyd's case, saying he did not show common symptoms, including extreme agitation and profuse sweating.Chauvin's trial kicked off last Monday and is expected to run for weeks. He faces charges of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The case has triggered widespread protests, rioting and civil unrest around the US since Floyd's death last May, continuing this week outside the courthouse in Hennepin County, where activists have gathered for a prolonged demonstration.