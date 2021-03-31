Neolithic people were manufacturing salt in Britain almost 6,000 years ago, before the building of Stonehenge and more than two millennia earlier than was first thought, a new archaeological discovery suggests.Excavations at a site at Street House farm in North Yorkshire have revealed evidence of theThe finds, uncovered at a coastal hilltop site near Loftus, includeAccording to Steve Sherlock, the archaeologist who led the dig, the finds are "spectacular and of national significance".Sherlock is a professional archaeologist who mostly works with commercial partners including Highways England, and led excavations on the A14 development in Cambridgeshire. His annual excavations at Street House with a team of volunteers are part of his own self-funded research, however."It took me a while to get the confidence to stand up and say: 'This could change how we view the neolithic,'" he said. But he sought input from other academic experts in ancient salt production "and they are all of the view that this is evidence for neolithic salt-working, and is tremendously significant".His research is published in the June issue of the peer-reviewed journal Antiquity.The people who were using the Street House site at the time were, said Sherlock.Earlier research on pottery found at Street House showedSalt would have beenat the time, as it allowed foodstuffs to be preserved for use throughout winter. "The people who can control and manage salt and distribute it, are usually the wealthier elements of society," he said. Other structures dating from the period excavated at Street House - includingSherlock believes the early neolithic people would have collected seawater at beaches nearby, where it would be allowed to evaporate to a concentrated brine. This was then transported to the processing site and stored in a brine pit, before the brine was heated in pots, which were then broken to retrieve the salt cakes. It is likely these were then traded for other goods.The fact, said Sherlock.The discovery, he said, "changes our view of [early neolithic people]'s ability to farm and prepare and cook food. We need to think about the dynamics of how this industrial process worked, and how it is marketed and distributed. It changes how these people are seen - as farmers - to people who are undertaking a level of industrial processing, and distributing this product over an area."