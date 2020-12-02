© Anton Balazh/Shutterstock



© Francis Lima/Wikimedia



Europe's Lost Frontiers

The landscape was a diverse mix of gentle hills, marshes, wooded valleys, and swamps, inhabited by Mesolithic people who took advantage of the rich migrating wildlife and seasonal hunting grounds.Doggerland was named in the 1990s, after the Dogger Bank, which in turn was named after the 17th-century Dutch fishing boats called "doggers".The tsunami devasted vast areas of land, with academics proposing that the tsunami finally submerged Doggerland (which was already partially flooded by rising sea levels from the last ice age).Researchers from Europe's Lost Frontiers project, comprised of scientists from the UK and Estonia have been studying plant remains, isotopes, and sediments from core samples extracted from Doggerland's southern region, combined with an analysis of the region's topography and a study of modern tsunamis to gain a topographic picture of the Storegga tsunami event.The study has revealed that the tsunami reached over 40km inland, butThe data also obtained also supports modern tsunami research, anticipating similar future events in an increasingly developed North Sea.Europe's Lost Frontiers is an ERC-funded Advanced Grant project to explore Doggerland, the impact of climate change on the settlement of the submerged landscapes of the North Sea basin using ancient DNA, seismic mapping, and complex systems modelling.