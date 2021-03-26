© RIA



its "goal is to destroy self-consciousness

Fearing nuclear firepower and one of the world's largest armies, foreign states are keen to avoid direct conflict with Russia, a top Moscow official has said, warning that they are waging a hybrid war against its society instead.In an interview with the Armory of the Fatherland magazine, Andrei Ilnitsky, an adviser at the country's Ministry of Defense, said that the West was acutely aware of the size of Russia's arsenal of rockets and its modern, well-equipped troops.Now, though, he warned that a new type of warfare has been developed, andsaid Ilnitsky.Late last year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian culture was fundamentally compatible with Western European civilization. "It would be stupid to treat the West badly," the press secretary said. "The West has technology, and we lag behind them in many respects. They have a rich culture, and we share in it. We also have the highest level of culture. You can't help but love it." However, he added that President Vladimir Putin frequently encounters "colonial manifestations" on the world stage from other leaders.In December, the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a hybrid war was being fought over the reputation of Russia's Covid-19 vaccines.Bemoaning the demise of friendly relations with the US, UK and EU, Lavrov said that "we remain open to dialogue with Western colleagues. Of course, on the understanding that they will give up on telling us what to do, along with their blackmail and ultimatum policies."However, at the beginning of the year, Jens Stoltenberg, the General Secretary of the NATO military bloc sounded an alarm over "aggressive actions" from Moscow, and called on member states to pump cash into their armed forces to head off the purported threat from the East. Instead of Russian culture being undermined, he argued that "our democracies, our values, and the rules-based order are being challenged."