The anti-Chinese slurs made by a man who drove through a group of protesters at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in California are being investigated as a hate crime, sheriff officials said.A second video shows the man outside his car while continuing to lob hatred at the group, again saying "F-k China" and telling off others at the rally with the same expletive."The facts of the incident will presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration," the statement read.The man's California license plate — 7XIV483 — was clearly visible in the videos posted to Instagram.A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told The Post no arrests had been made in the incident as of midday Tuesday.Lowell Renold, 25, of Orange County, told the Los Angeles Times he went to the rally despite not being Asian to show unity against white supremacy and bigotry."There was just so much love and support in the air," Renold recalled.Renold didn't see the man drive between the protesters, but called the incident "really disheartening and sad.""I don't understand how you can look at something like that and feel angry and feel like you're being attacked," Renold told the newspaper.The protest was six days after accused Atlanta spa gunman Robert Aaron Long, 21, killed eight people , including six Asian women, at three Atlanta-area massage parlors on March 16.The charges against Long now reportedly include "malice murder," which alleges he had express or implied malice against his victims. Long allegedly said "sex addiction" led to the shooting rampage, yet authorities have said they're still trying to determine a motive.