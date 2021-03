© Michelle Bebber/Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Lab



© Michelle Bebber/Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Lab



doi:10.1126/science.abi6135

The dates show that early Native Americans were among the first people in the world to mine metal and fashion it into tools. They also suggest a regionalmight help explain why, after thousands of years, the pioneering metallurgists abruptly stopped making most copper tools and largely returned to stone and bone implements.At some point, Native Americans learned to harvest the ore and heat, hammer, and grind it into tools.Today, it's not uncommon to meet residents of the region "who have buckets of copper artifacts [that they've found] tucked away in their basements," says David Pompeani, a geologist at Kansas State University, Manhattan, who studies ancient mining.When researchers began to date the artifacts and mines, they saw a perplexing pattern: The dates suggested the people of the Old Copper Culture. After that, early Native Americans used copper mostly for smaller, less utilitarian items associated with adornment, such as beads and bracelets. "The history is just so peculiar," in part because many other ancient cultures didn't abandon metal tools once they learned how to make them, Pompeani says.About 10 years ago, Pompeani began doctoral research that cast doubt on the Old Copper timeline. He extracted sediment cores from lakes adjacent to prehistoric mines on Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula and Isle Royale and measured trace metals in the cores, including lead and titanium, that had been released by processing the ore. The analyses showed, Pompeani reported in The Holocene in 2015.Now, a team led by Pompeani presents new evidence for the revised timeline. The researchers used modern methods to reanalyze 53 radiocarbon dates — including eight newly collected dates — associated with the Old Copper Culture. Some came from wood or cordage still attached to spearpoints; others came from charcoal, wood, or bone found at mines and human burials.This month in Radiocarbon, the team reports that the most reliable dates, combined with the sediment data, indicate the Old Copper Culture emerged at least 9500 years ago The older window for Old Copper's peak doesn't surprise archaeologist Michelle Bebber of Kent State University, Kent, who has studied the culture. The dates confirm "that hunter-gatherers [were] highly innovative," she says, and willing to "regularly experiment with novel materials."But why did the ancient copper experiment abruptly end? Bebber's work replicating Old Copper-style arrowheads, knives, and awls suggests they weren't necessarily superior to the alternatives, especially after factoring in the time and effort required to produce metal implements. In controlled laboratory tests, such as shooting arrows into clay blocks that simulate meat, she found that stone and bone implements were mostly just as effective as copper. That might be because Great Lakes copper is unusually pure, which makes it soft, unlike harder natural copper alloys found elsewhere in the world, she says. Only copper awls proved superior to bone hole punchers.Pompeani has identified another potential contributor to Old Copper's fade about 5000 years ago.that made it hard to devote time and resources to making copper tools. Over time, copper may have become something of a luxury item, used to signal social status.Copper awls, however, bucked this trend: They required relatively little ore to make, Bebber notes, and the people of the Great Lakes continued to use them for thousands of years.