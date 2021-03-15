© REUTERS/Marco Bello



Massive crowds of college students and other vacationers on spring break have flocked to Miami, resulting in dozens of arrests, police being injured and fears rising over visitors ignoring Covid-19 social-distancing guidelines.Photos and videos posted on social media show Miami's beaches jammed with people, none of whom appear to be wearing a mask.The footage also shows rowdy and dangerous behavior, such as a group of young men brawling in a parking garage on Friday night. Another clip shows scantily clad women dancing in the street and climbing on a police car."We've got too many people coming, we've got too many people acting out, and we have Covid at the same time, so it's a triple threat," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told the local CBS News affiliate. He added that the city has no interest in hosting people who seek to cause trouble, saying, "It's not worth the money to us. It's not worth the revenue, it's not worth anything. You cannot pay our community to endure the kind of inappropriate and improper conduct that we've been seeing."DeSantis not only hasn't imposed a statewide mask mandate, but also banned cities and counties from punishing those flouting the regulations.On Wednesday, DeSantis signed an executive order, banning any county or municipality from fining people or businesses for failing to wear a mask.Author Stephen King blasted DeSantis for his lax policies, imagining Covid-19 saying, "He doesn't care how many die or how much I spread around, as long as those tourist dollars keep rolling in."