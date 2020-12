© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"When counties DID have a mandate in effect, there were 667,239 cases over 3,137 days with an average of 23 cases per 100,000 per day. When counties DID NOT have a countywide order, there were 438,687 cases over 12,139 days with an average of 22 cases per 100,000 per day."

counties with mask-mandates in place actually did WORSE than those that refused to implement them

"When states DID have a mandate in effect, there were 9,605,256 cases over 5,907 total days and averaged 27 cases per 100,000 per day. When states DID NOT have a statewide order there were 5,781,716 cases over 5,772 total days averaging 17 cases per 100,000 people per day."

Follow Scott on Twitter @SKMorefield, Parler @smorefield, and Facebook. Also, be sure to follow Scott's COVID 'Team Reality' Twitter list, 165 (and counting) doctors, medical professionals, analysts, data hounds, media, and politicians unafraid to tell the truth about COVID-19.

Obviously, no amount of evidence, data, trends, facts, studies, or science will ever convince most 'public health officials' that masks aren't doing squat to stop the spread of COVID-19. Cases and deaths continue to spike (yes, many of these are super-sensitive PCR test-driven numbers, but still). Yet, predictably, the virus keeps going right on virusing, as highly contagious respiratory viruses, unfortunately, tend to do, especially once cold weather hits.Nevertheless, those of us who are mask skeptics have a difficult chore in front of us. Given that most of the country is under a mask mandate of some form or another, we can point to spikes all day AFTER these mandates were put in place only to have our opponents simply say, "Look how bad it would have been WITHOUT masks!"It's a tough argument to counter given the fact that our overlords have sold masking as a low-cost, easy "solution" that's totally worth it even if they "save one life," or something (nevermind the health risks - let's censor docs who talk about those !). So, how DO we prove that things wouldn't have been worse without masks? One way is to look at data from the few free states remaining.Justin Hart and the team at Rational Ground (follow them on Twitter here - it's worth it) just released a comprehensive data analysis of masked vs non-masked counties in the state.It may not sound like many, but these include almost all of Florida's largest metro areas. To be more than fair, if an area added a mask order at some point during the outbreak, the study's authors gave a 14 day period to allow time for cases to begin subsiding. "Cases were summed for both mandate and non-mandate jurisdictions and adjusted per 100,000 people for days the mandates were or were not in effect," wrote the authors, describing the methodology used.If masks did even close to as advertised, one would expect to see the counties that went maskless to be absolute dumpster fires next to the counties that implemented mandates, right?So, how did it go? Yep, it was the Mask Cult's worse nightmare:In other words,. (Yeah, color me shocked .) The authors even accounted for population density in their analysis, suggesting that it didn't have an impact on the numbers because four of the 12 most populous counties in Florida never had a countywide order.they wrote."But that's just Florida," you say. "They're weirdos anyway. Surely masks have worked in the rest of the country." Well, I'm glad you asked! The good folks at Rational Ground went on to compare national numbers , pitting the states that resisted the urge to impose a statewide mask mandate against those that masked up. How did those compare?So there you have it, incontrovertible data evidence that mask mandates do little to nothing to stop or even slightly curb the spread of COVID-19. If masks were the answer, wouldn't you expect to see a drop in cases not long after mask mandates are implemented? At the very least, wouldn't you expect to see cases level off and STAY leveled off? What you would NOT expect would be what has actually happened, for cases to spike as they have done since November seemingly all across the country,Further, wouldn't you also expect states and areas that MASKED HARRDERRR than anyone else, states like California that have the 'bold leadership' to insist the plebes under their control mask up outside on hiking trails and sitting alone in parks, to have the lowest case counts of all?As Dave Rubin adeptly pointed out earlier this month, Florida's numbers "should be ten times higher" than California's.Numbers and data like this get down to the brass tacks. We can pit our doctors, scientists, and epidemiologists against their doctors, scientists, and epidemiologists on the actual science behind whether forcing people to put a moist, bacteria & virus-laden piece of cloth over the holes through which they breathe actually works to contain a virus that's infinitesimally smaller than its threads (and yes, there are plenty of doctors, scientists, and epidemiologists on Team Reality too, and a bunch of them are on this must-follow Twitter list !), but if mask-mandates aren't actually WORKING to curb the spread,It's complete and utter nonsense , of course. You know it, I know it, and the powers-that-be likely know it too. So why do they insist on continuing the charade? Whatever it is, it has NOTHING to do with either public health or real science.