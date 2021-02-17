Trump and his motorcade slowly drove past supporters rallying in West Palm Beach. Video shows the president in the back seat of the vehicle surrounded by cheering supporters holding American and pro-Trump flags while chanting "U-S-A."
According to Newsweek, there were about 600 people in attendance at the rally.
Since leaving the White House, Trump has been staying at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, despite attempts to have him kicked out.
The president is fresh off an impeachment acquittal in the Senate. The Daily Wire reported Saturday:
The U.S. Senate voted 57-43 to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, after he was charged by the House of Representatives with incitement of insurrection in connection with the January 6 Capitol building riot.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday said Trump "is eager to get back into the game after the Senate failed for the second time to convict him in impeachment proceedings," The Daily Wire reported.
Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, were required to convict Trump. All Democrats voted in favor of conviction, in addition to seven Republicans, including Richard Burr of North Carolina, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, and Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. ...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who voted to acquit Trump along with 42 other Republican senators, argued after the trial concluded that Trump was still "practically and morally responsible" for the events of January 6, but also believed that the impeachment process was a specific remedy that did not apply to presidents who had already left office. "If president Trump were still in office, I would have carefully considered whether the House managers proved their specific charge," said McConnell.
"We have no power to convict and disqualify a former office holder who is now a private citizen," added McConnell.
"He's ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party and is excited about 2022," Graham said on Fox News airwaves, adding that the re-emergence can be called "Trump plus."
"We need to unite the party. 'Trump plus' is the way back in 2022," the senator said. "Donald Trump is the most vibrant member of the Republican Party."
"I said, 'Mr. President, this MAGA movement needs to continue,'" Graham said he told Trump following his acquittal in the Senate. The senator reportedly plans to travel to Florida next week to golf with the former president.
"My goal is to win in 2022 to stop the most radical agenda I've seen coming out of the Democratic presidency of Joe Biden. We can't do that without Donald Trump, so he's ready to hit the trail and I'm ready to work with him," Graham added.
WATCH:
Comment: See also: