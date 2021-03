Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation March 15 marks ten years since the outbreak of mass unrest in the Syrian Arab Republic. Outside interference rapidly transformed the internal political process into an armed conflict, in which illegal armed groups came to the fore. The country has been subjected to unprecedented aggression by international terrorism.Taking an uncompromising position on international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and providing military assistance to eliminate it on Syrian soil, Russia firmly and consistently stands for a political settlement of the internal conflict in Syria. We are deeply convinced that it has no military solution.We are actively promoting the work of the Inter-Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, created in accordance with the decisions of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue, held in 2018 in Sochi. We are encouraging the Syrian parties to ensure that discussions on this platform are regular and constructive.The imperative of our policy in the Syrian direction has always been and remains respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.We consider the promotion of the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes as an important step towards the restoration of national unity in Syria. We are convinced that solving the urgent humanitarian task of ensuring decent living conditions for the millions of Syrians who have suffered in a foreign land requires the energetic participation of the entire international community.Unfortunately, not everyone is happy with the positive trends in Syria. After the failure of the previous many years of attempts by the anti-Syrian forces to achieve the goal of overthrowing the legitimate government of this country by force - by the hands of bandits and terrorists,We consider the approaches of those who make political demands on the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Syrians inhumane and unconstructive, especially in the context of the new coronavirus infection pandemic.It is not surprising that this position is taken by those states that were directly involved in fanning the Syrian fire, provided and continue to provide support to anti-government forces, including terrorists. It is they who bear the main responsibility for the ongoing Syrian tragedy.We call on everyone who is actually interested in an early settlement of the crisis in Syria to abandon politicized approaches and take an effective part in providing international assistance to the Syrian people.