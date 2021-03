© Getty Images



US Marine Oswald was recruited by the KGB when he was stationed in Japan in 1957, whereupon he gave his KGB case officers vital technical details on the CIA's super-secret U-2 spy plane, info that would help the Sovs shoot down a U-2 flight in May 1960. After Japan, Oswald defected to Moscow, where he became a KGB assassin chosen by Nikita to murder Kennedy. In June 1962, Oswald and his KGB-assigned wife exfiltrated to the US in order to murder Kennedy. In September 1963, two months before doing the deed, Oswald went to Mexico to meet with his Soviet case officer to finalize details.

"I'll always remember the late President with deep respect...he showed himself to be sober-minded...He showed real wisdom and statesmanship..."

© Getty Images



About the Author:

Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state.

Over the last four decades I have navigated the murky shoals of the JFK assassination, seeking to ascertain the truth with an open mind to all possibilities. The multitude of theories that have crossed my transom over all these years range from the ludicrous ( Jackie did it ) to the most plausible ( Oswald did it .) On these treks, and in literally thousands of interviews, I have come to admire — with some exceptions — the men and women of our intelligence services.So it was with a degree of shock that I recently learned thatIn Operation Dragon , co-authored with a former head of Romanian intelligence, the writers channel Qanon-style nonsense by contending that the Warren Commission and the proof is in the secret "code words" embedded in the report.Please, Mr. Woolsey, say it ain't so.Now, I have to confess I'm relying only on a detailed New York Post review of the book. (I'm busy on Earth.) But according to the Post reportage,says the following:As Carl Sagan famously said:Without even reading the book I feel safe in predicting that Woolsey andnot only have no extraordinary evidence, they don't even have mediocre evidence — that is unless you reside in the "everything is fake news" world, in which case I recommend the Jackie-did-it-with-help-from-aliens theory. It's the most entertaining. However, if you believe that the Earth is round, let me throw out some actual historical facts.First,who authored a 2007 book, Programmed to Kill , which also named Nikita K. as the bad guy. I did read that book, whose publication was said to have sent Sagan's poor corpse spinning so fast that there was some belief that it caused a rash of earthquakes that year. In that book, it is clear that Pacepa so desperately wanted Khrushchev to be the bad guy thatin order to convict a man who by all actual accounts respected and admired President Kennedy.To wit:- At the height of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, Khrushchev read JFK's critical settlement proposal letter aloud to his advisers, then appealed to them for over an hour to trust the American president. Thankfully, they did. Khrushchev later wrote of the crisis:- After Kennedy gave his landmark " Peace Speech " at American University in June 1963,- Khrushchev's son Sergei, who later became an American citizen and scholar at Brown University, said in a 2003 interview thatwhom he considered more of a hawk.- Sergei, a 28-year-old when Kennedy was killed, was with his father when the news came.but decided that he didn't know how the Americans would take it. So he and his wife sent a letter of condolence to Jackie, then he sent his top aide Anastas Mikoyan in his place. In the receiving line, Mikoyan was one of only two men who broke down weeping, so much so that Jackie had to console him as he cradled his head in both his hands.where to begin? Let's start with the fact that. His Marine Air Control Squadron-1 unit had nothing to do with them. That was also the conclusion of Soviet defector Yuri Nosenko, KGB Chief Vladimir Semichastny and numerous others Oswald slashed his wrists just five days after arriving in Russia; he had a horrible work record at a radio factory. When he returned to the U.S., Oswald did everything he could to draw attention to himself by going on the radio and television in New Orleans, preaching the gospel of Fidel — just what Nikita would want.- AndOne of the biggest arguments he had with his pregnant Russian wife Marina was when he dictated that their child would be named Fidel if it were a boy. Fidel Oswald, there's something to chew on. Later, when Marina tried to hang herself, Oswald caught her and beat her with his fists. Jason Bourne and James Bond had nothing on this assassin.There is zero evidence that the Soviet agents he met there were his "case officers." Like everybody else, they thought he was nuts.so he thought he'd go out in a flash and do a simultaneous favor for his hero, Fidel Castro. I could go on for another 5,000 words on the errors just alluded to in the Post treatment of their book.Woolsey has to know all this, and more. He's no fool. He was a defense policy lifer with a specialty in arms control before Bill Clinton named him to the CIA. Some online critics assert that he is a Russophobe. Others say he just wants to make a buck. Then there's that Turkey mess . I'll let the Internet parse that out, but