Evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein had to relive his Evergreen College moment when he was attacked from all sides in a Clubhouse room hijacked by hostile "anti-racist" mob aghast at the idea of white people discussing "wokeism."The room, dubbed "Is Clubhouse Obsessed with 'Wokeism'?" was created by independent journalist Michael Tracey, who said he thought the Clubhouse chats "almost inevitably evolve into a discussion of 'woke-ism'... but there's seldom anyone in the room who identifies enough with the ideology to give a defense of it."Helping Tracey moderate the discussion was a black man called George, who appeared to be doing a decent job at maintaining an orderly list of speakers while trying to enable both sides "push back" against each other's arguments. However, George left at some point while the queue of the wannabe speakers grew increasingly longer and frustrated they couldn't vent their grievances - especially those on the "woke" side.Several others loudly cheered 'Brooklyn' and a string of pretty one-sided BLM-themed tirades followed for nearly an hour - before the new moderator decided to bring in the attending professor Bret Weinstein in for a kill.Weinstein was on the defensive as soon as he took the stage, having to explain his work in evolutionary biology as one of the women controlling the discussion repeatedly insisted that the discipline was the "same thing" as eugenics.'Brooklyn' and others would barely let Weinstein get a word in edgewise, deliberately misinterpreting the few utterances he was able to make. His declaration that he was 100 percent anti-racist, for example, was deliberately flipped to 100 percent anti-black, and his inability to answer multiple questions at once made his inquisitors impatient."Give us the answers now and quickly or you're gonna get off the stage," the woman snarled, later urging her companions to "stop letting this man wiggle out of answering the questions." He was also accused of being an investor in the Clubhouse platform, which currently operates on an invite-only basis in a series of Zoom-like 'rooms' but with audio only.Weinstein did make an attempt to dodge the allegations of "whiteness" that dominated the proceedings - clearly sensing that being of a Caucasian disposition in such a climate was borderline criminal. He protested that he was Jewish, claiming it's "a different thing" and reminding that the Jews have too been persecuted - only for one of his interlocutors to correct him."You're spicy white," she said.Weinstein was finally chased off stage as he attempted to turn the trainwreck into a civilized debate. "We can have a disagreement — " he began, only for several of the others to start talking over him.Weinstein was famously run out of Evergreen College by a mob of angry students in 2017, after questioning the need for a 'Day of Absence' in which white students would be banned from campus - the flip-side of a longstanding protest by black students in which they stayed home to call attention to their significance on campus.