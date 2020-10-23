© YouTube



Facebook has been accused of trying to silence biology professor Bret Weinstein, after his account was deleted without explanation. Following an internet outcry, it restored his account, claiming it had been removed in error.Weinstein, who rose to national prominence when he opposed a 2017 event at Washington's Evergreen State College banning white people from campus for one day, said on Thursday on Twitter that he had been "evicted" from Facebook. "No explanation, no appeal.""We are governed now in private, by entities that make their own rules and are answerable to no process," the professor and podcaster added. "Disaster is inevitable. We are living in it."The biologist appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in June, warning about the consequences of woke authoritarianism spreading from college campuses into the real world. As if that wasn't controversial enough, he spoke out against YouTube's demonetization of conservative commentator Steven Crowder in 2019.Responding to Weinstein's banishment from Facebook, Dave Rubin, another liberal who has faced backlash for his positions on free speech and libertarianism, said social-media censorship was inevitably going to spread from the political right to left.Another Twitter commenter said, "We tried to warn liberals, when they tested this out on easy fringe targets like Milo (Yiannopoulos) or Alex Jones, that they were just the first but by no means the last. Can't say conservatives did not warn them."Big Tech has notoriously put its thumb on the scale for Democrat interests, as evidenced in the past week when Facebook and Twitter tried to squelch the New York Post's scoops on alleged influence-peddling by Joe Biden's family. But other voices that oppose more mainstream liberal and neocon dogmas have increasingly been quieted. For instance, Google has slashed search traffic to anti-war and socialist websites, while Twitter has suspended anti-war and Occupy-linked accounts.