© Hai Fu, University of Iowa



Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

To come into being, galaxies need a steady diet of cold gases to undergo gravitational collapse. The larger the galaxy, the more cold gas it needs to coalesce and to grow.Massive galaxies found in the early universe needed a lot of cold gas — a store totaling as much as 100 billion times the mass of our sun.But where did these early, super-sized galaxies get that much cold gas when they were hemmed in by hotter surroundings?In a new study, astronomers led by the University of Iowa report direct, observational evidence of streams of cold gas they believe provisioned these early, massive galaxies. They detected cold gas pipelines that knifed through the hot atmosphere in the dark matter halo of an early massive galaxy, supplying the materials for the galaxy to form stars.The galaxy was previously unstudied, and it took the team five years to pinpoint its exact location and distance (through its redshift). The team needed a specially equipped observatory, the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array, becausesays Hai Fu, associate professor in Iowa's Department of Physics and Astronomy and the study's lead and corresponding author. "Crucially, the researchers located two background quasars that are projected at close angular distances to the target galaxy, much like how Jupiter and Saturn's motion drew them closer to each other when viewed from Earth during the Great Conjunction last December. Due to this unique configuration, the quasars' light penetrating the halo gas of the foreground galaxy left chemical "fingerprints" that confirmed the existence of a narrow stream of cold gas.Those chemical fingerprints showed the gas in the streams had a low concentration of heavy elements such as aluminum, carbon, iron, and magnesium. Since" Fu says. "So, I feel extremely fortunate that nature provided us this opportunity to detect this major artery leading to the heart of a phenomenal galaxy during its adolescence."The study, "A long stream of metal-poor cool gas around a massive starburst galaxy at Z=2.67," was published online in the Astrophysical Journal Feb. 24.