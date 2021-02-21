Saudi Arabia Snow
Earlier this winter, Saudi Arabia, among other countries, experienced unusually cold weather, with the temperature falling below 0 degrees Celsius and massive snowfall blanketing the desert for the first time in 50 years.

Several parts of Saudi Arabia have experienced an extremely rare phenomenon for the region - a snowy winter, as blizzards hit the Middle Eastern country this week. Weather warnings have been issued for several parts of Saudi Arabia, with the Aseer region being the worst-hit by the heavy snowfall.

In the meantime, many Saudis have shared videos and photos depicting the unbelievably large amount of snow in the desert. One of the most popular clips shows shocked camels that can't understand why it's so cold.