Several parts of Saudi Arabia have experienced an extremely rare phenomenon for the region - a snowy winter, as blizzards hit the Middle Eastern country this week. Weather warnings have been issued for several parts of Saudi Arabia, with the Aseer region being the worst-hit by the heavy snowfall.In the meantime, many Saudis have shared videos and photos depicting the unbelievably large amount of snow in the desert. One of the most popular clips shows shocked camels that can't understand why it's so cold.