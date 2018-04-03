The Asir region of Saudi Arabia was covered with snow as the weather witnessed a change in temperature, Saudi news Agency SPA reported on Tuesday.including the Al Hussein and Al Omar valleys.Additionally, the main city of Abha witnessed medium to modest rainfall. The governorates of Khamis Mushayt, Sarat Ubaida, Tarib, Nimas, Tanumah, Bisha, Sawdah, Khaybar Al-Janoub, Al-Jawa, Al-Urqeen, Shaaf, Qadra Ida'da, Al Yazeed and Al Sarhan also faced the same.The administration of Asir called all persons to follow civil defense's directions to avoid routes that were flooded by the rains.