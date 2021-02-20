© Instagram / @hawk.newsome

The NYPD have been accused of using excessive force after a video showed a cop repeatedly punching a man in the subway. But police claim the officer was acting in self-defense after the suspect allegedly nearly ripped his ear off.Graphic footage surfaced on Thursday showing three New York Police Department (NYPD) officers restraining a man on the floor of a subway station, while a fourth cop took swings at him, striking him numerous times in the head, face and upper body. The man is seen struggling to break free as the officers eventually turn him on his back and cuff him.The person filming the video can be heard saying "oh my God" as more police arrived to keep people away from the scuffle. The clip sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing the NYPD of police brutality.Such violent altercations are apparently becoming more common. New York City has seen a spike in subway crime, including assaults on officers, NYPD Transit Chief Kathleen O'Reilly said on Thursday. The NYPD registered 42 felony assaults in the subway in January, and 15 of the victims were police officers. O'Reilly said the figure represents three times the number of attacks on transit cops in January 2019.Last week, subway riders in the city were gripped with fear after an assailant went on a stabbing spree, knifing four people, two of whom died, over a 14-hour period. The NYPD deployed more than 500 extra cops to patrol the transit system in hopes of nabbing the man. On Sunday, a 21-year-old homeless man confessed to carrying out the attacks.