A 15-year-old who was punched in the face by an NYPD cop last week during a wild brawl at a Brooklyn subway station that was captured in viral videos plans to sue the city for $5 million.Benjamin Marshall filed a notice of his intention to sue Wednesday, claiming he was "doing nothing wrong" when a melee broke out in the Jay Street-MetroTech station on Oct. 25 between a group of teens and a dozen officers from the 84th Precinct.Marshall's father, Anthony Noel, said at a news conference that"While he was there he was punched multiple times by one of New York's Finest — which should never happen," Noel said. "If you look at the video you would see he was laying on the ground.Police were initially called to the station for reports of a fight between two groups that then spilled into the Downtown Brooklyn transit hub.According to medical reports that Rubenstein distributed to reporters, Marshall suffered a concussion from the incident.Marshall was accused of decking an officer in the face, his mother said — a charge that Marshall denies.The teen's lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said there is a pending criminal complaint against Marshall for the alleged assault but the city's Corporation Counsel — which brings cases in Family Court — has not yet determined if it will officially charge him.The NYPD didn't immediately respond to request for comment on whether he is facing charges or the other allegations in his suit.At a news conference on Wednesday, Police Commissioner James O'Neill declined to comment on the case directly but said the matter is under investigation."The officer involved is on non-enforcement duty," O'Neill said. "But first and foremost, there shouldn't be any fighting on subway platforms, especially by teenagers, because it is in an inherently unsafe place."Several pols, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams — who is himself a former cop — and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, have called for a formal investigation into the incident.The city's Law Department declined to comment on the notice of claim.