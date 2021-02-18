This news comes after the revelation that Vice President Kamala Harris has assumed one of the traditional roles of the presidency, and has begun taking Head of State calls with foreign leaders on behalf of the President.
This news comes amid suspicions that Harris would be running the show throughout the duration of Biden's presidency due to the President's apparent cognitive decline. Harris has already had phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"It will be a couple of months before the President has an in-person or invites a foreign leader to meet in person here at the White House," said Psaki during a White House press conference.
While Biden has been in the White House for nearly a month and hasn't met in-person with a single world leader, it is worth noting that President Donald Trump had met with former UK Prime Minister Theresa May just one week after he became President on January 27, 2017.
The next day on January 28, President Trump held a flurry of phone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former French President Francois Hollande, former Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull, and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
As Biden was recently reported to have been busy playing Mario Kart with his family members, Americans are left wondering who is truly in charge of their country.
Watch the full press conference for yourself on YouTube.
