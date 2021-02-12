What's the point? The point is to allow Democratic senators to make speeches that seem high-minded, but in reality are low political posturing.
Constitutional attorney John Whitehead is correct when he writes:
"Impeaching Trump will accomplish very little, and it will not in any way improve the plight of the average American. It will only reinforce the spectacle and farce that have come to be synonymous with politics today."Mr. Trump's lawyers used the phrase "unconstitutional political theater" in their filing requests that the Senate dismiss the one charge that the former president incited rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Democrats fired back that Mr. Trump committed "the most grievous constitutional crime" ever committed by a U.S. president.
Somewhere Richard Nixon is smiling.
This is a show trial, designed to satisfy the left's ravenous base that is out for blood and to teach anyone who thinks he (or she) can reform Washington to think again. The message? The Establishment will destroy you if anyone tries again to drain the swamp. Swamp creatures love the swamp. It is their life.
Comment: Strategy is everything in this government 'game of thrones': The dangling 14th Amendment...which way will it swing?