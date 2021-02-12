© AP/Alex Brandon



"Impeaching Trump will accomplish very little, and it will not in any way improve the plight of the average American. It will only reinforce the spectacle and farce that have come to be synonymous with politics today."

If the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump were a play it would close after one performance. The plot is known, the outcome is certain and the drama is contrived. If it were a film, it might be called Fifty Angry Senate Democrats (apologies to 12 Angry Men), or the 2003 film with a title that seems to fit this current dud, Runaway Jury.The point is to allow Democratic senators to make speeches that seem high-minded, but in reality are low political posturing.Constitutional attorney John Whitehead is correct when he writes:in their filing requests that the Senate dismiss the one charge that the former president incited rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Democrats fired back that Mr. Trump committed "the most grievous constitutional crime" ever committed by a U.S. president.Somewhere Richard Nixon is smiling.This is a show trial, designed to satisfy the left's ravenous base that is out for blood and to teach anyone who thinks he (or she) can reform Washington to think again. The message?Swamp creatures love the swamp. It is their life.