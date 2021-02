© AP Photo/Alex Brandon



A slim majority of Americans think the Senate should convict former President Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial and bar him from being able to hold federal office in the future, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll has found.The new poll, which was conducted Friday and Saturday and has a nationally representative probability sample of 508 respondents, found that 56 percent of Americans backed the both actions.Respondents were also asked which major political party they thought had more radical extremists. According to the poll, 42 percent of respondents said there were more radical extremists in the Republican Party, compared with 32 percent of those who said the same for the Democratic Party.The poll also asked respondents for their thoughts on the current administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.Overall, the poll found that two-thirds of respondents approved of Biden's handling of the pandemic thus far.The poll was conducted using KnowledgePanel, which Ipsos described as the "largest and most well-established online probability-based panel that is representative of the adult US population."The poll was also conducted in Spanish and English and has been weighted to "adjust for gender by age, race/ethnicity, education, Census region, metropolitan status, household income, and party identification," the market research company said.The company added that the survey has a margin of sampling error of 4.8 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent for results "based on the entire sample of adults."