Society's Child
Poll: 64 percent of GOP voters say they would join a Trump-led new party
The Hill
Thu, 04 Feb 2021 20:38 UTC
Sixty-four percent of registered Republican voters in the Jan. 28-29 survey said they'd join a new political party led by the former president, including 32 percent who said they would very likely join.
By contrast, 36 percent of Republican respondents said they are either very or somewhat unlikely to join.
The survey found 28 percent of independents and 15 percent of Democrats said they'd likely join a third party led by Trump.
Thirty-seven percent of voters overall said if Trump started a new political party they'd likely join.
Last month, Trump reportedly floated the idea of starting a new political party, however, no concrete plan concerning a Trump-led third party has emerged.
"These numbers show that despite the Capitol riots Trump remains a political force to be reckoned with. He benefits from a diverse base of support making up over a third of voters, voters who are attracted to him on a number of issues that are yet to be properly addressed by, and coopted by, Democratic and Republican elites," Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief pollster at HarrisX, told Hill.TV.
"If Trump were to split from the GOP and create his own party, polling suggests he might well create the second largest political party in the country, knocking the GOP down to third place," Nesho added.
The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 945 registered voters, 340 of which self-identified as Republicans. It has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.
Comment: Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump still "owns" the Republican Party. From the Washington Examiner:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Friday that former President Donald Trump still rules the Republican Party and said the impeachment push against him is a "circus" that enriches the same media companies that have cashed in on "fake outrage" and deepened the nation's political divisions.And keep in mind how many of the American public believe Biden is not the legitimate President of the United States. From Gateway Pundit:
...
The 46-year-old married mother of three praised Mr. Trump, describing him as a fighter for the "forgotten man."
"Republican voters support him still," she said. "The party is his. It doesn't belong to anybody else."
Ms. Greene has been a vocal ally of Mr. Trump and has claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
AP Poll: 65% Of Republicans Say Biden Was Not Legitimately ElectedWith this much alleged support, maybe a Trump-lead third party isn't such a crazy idea.
February 6, 2021 at 8:25am
You're not alone - Lots of Republican voters don't buy into the results of the fraudulent election.
According to a new poll, 65% of Republicans say that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.
From The Washington Times:About two-thirds of Republicans say Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president, according to a new poll conducted barely two weeks after he was inaugurated....
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 33% of Republicans say Biden was legitimately elected as the 46th president of the United States, while 65% say he was not. Overall, roughly two-thirds of Americans say Biden was legitimately elected; nearly all Democrats say so.
Unless they planned this move for and with him.