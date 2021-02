A majority of Republican voters said if former President Trump were to start a new political party they would likely join, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.By contrast, 36 percent of Republican respondents said they are either very or somewhat unlikely to join.Last month, Trump reportedly floated the idea of starting a new political party, however, no concrete plan concerning a Trump-led third party has emerged."If Trump were to split from the GOP and create his own party, polling suggests he might well create the second largest political party in the country, knocking the GOP down to third place," Nesho added.The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 945 registered voters, 340 of which self-identified as Republicans. It has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.