"I believed early on in February that this was a biologically manipulated bioweapon because the minute that anybody popped up with data suggesting that they were censored," she said in an interview last month with The New America.

"We had a lot of bioweapons over the years and the one I was very worried about was smallpox. But most of these bioweapons were either hard to distribute or there was treatment for them," she said. "I think that there is a host of evidence that shows coronavirus is a naturally occurring very benign virus that doesn't even give most people the cold but at the most it'll give you a common cold."

"If we are at biowarfare right now as a part of this multi-dimensional warfare, if you have a treatment in your back pocket they cannot terrorize you with viruses and that's important because... [the vaccine] doesn't prevent transmission by their own admission." ~Dr. Lee Merritt

"We have vaccines because we didn't have treatment for smallpox and it was a very deadly disease. That made sense to have a vaccine. We didn't have treatment for polio so it made sense to have a vaccine, but this? Even without doing anything, this disease has a 99.991% chance of survival... as opposed to a standard viral flu season it's 99.992%." ~Dr. Lee Merritt

"[Coronavirus vaccines] are not giving you a pathogen ... what they are doing is programming mRNA. mRNA is like DNA but it's the messenger RNA. It's what makes proteins in the body. It's kind of like a computer chip that you put into a 3D printer and then you tell it what you want it to make and it prints it out. We have that in engineering and this is the biological equivalent.



Well, in this case they've made a piece of this mRNA to create, in every cell of your body, that spike protein (or at least part of it) and you're actually creating the pathogen in your body." ~Dr. Lee Merritt

When you go to get your coronavirus vaccine, you are actually not getting a vaccine as we have always known them. Instead,

messenger RNA

is injected into your body which then alters your genetic code to begin producing its own modified version of the coronavirus, which your immune system then theoretically learns to combat.

"We have never made it through an animal study successfully for this type of virus. We have never done this in humans before," she says. "The longest that they've really followed people after the vaccine is two months. Well you see, that's not enough time to know that we won't have that antibody enhancement problem." ~Dr. Lee Merritt

"This is a perfect binary weapon. There's no way I know exactly what that mRNA is programmed to and neither do you and neither do most doctors. The doctors can't get at that data. That's for the guys at the very top of this project... If I were China and I wanted to take down our military, I'd just make an mRNA that I know it doesn't exist in nature so nobody's going to die from a vaccine and then two years later I release whatever it is that I made... and it causes this immune enhancement death." ~Dr. Lee Merritt

"If you want to get out of the pandemic right now it's really easy. You turn off your TV, you take off your mask, you reopen your business, and you live your life."