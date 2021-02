On Tuesday, November 3rd President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in the swing state of Michigan by over 100,000 votes. This appeared to be another solid win for President Trump in Michigan with a greater margin than his 2016 victory. The ballot counting in Detroit, Michigan on election night took place at the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Hall.This is the site where Detroit City Officials put cardboard over the windows to prevent the GOP observers from seeing in, where poll workers were militantly hostile to the GOP observers, and where hundreds of affidavits by election observers claim they witnessed voter fraud.The 3:30 am was the first ballot delivery since 10:30 pm when 138,000 ballots showed up suddenly. Shane later testified that he noticed that the city of Detroit Clerk's Office and its emblem were written on the white van that showed up with the ballots.After these ballot drops Joe Biden took the lead in Michigan.Trejo repeatedly asked about this truck to site supervisors and was STONEWALLED.Former Michigan State Senator Pat Colbeck was also present at the TCF Center on the morning of November 4th. Senator Colbeck also witnessed the 3:30 am Biden Ballot Drop. Colbeck spoke with The Gateway Pundit back in November, "I went back there and I witnessed a mini-panel truck if you will with aThe authorities and media in Michigan were completely uninterested in following up on this shocking story.The Gateway Pundit requested the TCF video back in December!The TCF Center tried to quote us over $22,000 for one day's worth of video.We requested two hours of video.At 3:23 AM The Gateway Pundit has exclusive video of a white van registered to the city of Detroit entering the gate into the TCF Center.At 3:25 AM we discovered video from a second camera showing three individualsThe ballots were then wheeled away on carts into the ballot counting room.The van is then seen on video leaving the center about 25 minutes later.The white van was escorted by a black sports car for both ballot deliveries.The white van was allowed through an electronic gate to enter the TCF complex.We have more damning video from the TCF Center to release in the coming days.Here is our video on the election fraud in the Detroit TCF Center on election night: