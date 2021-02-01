© The Celestial Convergence Blogspot

Short video - Interview with world-famous geologist and earth scientist Professor Ian Plimer. I love this guy's attitude.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------14 Jan 2021 - This interview with Professor Plimer was in response to a Cardiff University study saying that melting icebergs in the Antarctic could actually trigger an ice age. Professor Plimer dismantles the alarmist rhetoric and exposes the hypocracy."What's going on is cycles," says Professor Plimer. "It's normal to have cycles.... we are getting towards the end of a warm period. The peak of the warmth was about 5,000 years ago and we are headed for the"Now, I know it will be on a Tuesday, I just don't know which Tuesday.""For you to think you can actually control what happens on the planet means you have an ego incommensurate with your knowledge."What about carbon dioxide?We've had six major ice ages interspersed with warming, says Plimer, and "every single ice age started when we had more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than we have now."When it comes to today's warmth, "to use the word 'unprecedented' shows that you have expunged history and geology from your knowledge. ""And to use the words 'climate emergency' indicates that you have absolutely no knowledge about the past.""Unprecedented now means it hasn't happened in the last 20 years instead of the last 5,000 or 6,000 years," laughs the host.