© Tom Volz via Pexels

China toughened its language towards Taiwan on Thursday (Jan. 28), warning after recent stepped-up military activities near the island that "independence means war" and that their armed forces were taking action to respond to provocation and foreign interference.Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, reported multiple Chinese fighter jets and bombers entering Taiwan's southwestern air defense identification zone over the weekend, prompting concern in Washington.Asked at a monthly news briefing about the air forces' recent activities, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said Taiwan was an inseparable part of China."The military activities carried out by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait are," he said."They are a solemn response to external interference," he added.The Chinese incursions coincided with a U.S. carrier battle group entering the disputed South China Sea to promote "freedom of the seas".Wu said a "handful" of people in Taiwan were seeking the island's independence."We warn those 'Taiwan independence' elements:," he added.Democratic Taiwan has denounced China's threats and efforts at intimidation, and Tsai has vowed to defend the island's freedom and not be coerced.China routinely describes Taiwan as its most important and sensitive issue in relations with the United States, which under the former Trump administration ramped up support for the island in terms of arms sales and senior officials visiting Taipei.potentially auguring further strains with Beijing.