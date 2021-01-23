78-year-old Joe Biden on Friday mumbled through another presser from the White House.In October Biden attacked Trump for his handling of the China virus.Biden bragged about "having a plan" to combat the China Coronavirus."We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control - I do," Biden said in an October tweet.On Friday Joe Biden admitted there is nothing he can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.What happened to his magical plan to crush the China virus right away?WATCH:Watch Newsmax host Rob Schmitt destroy Joe Biden's Covid farce: