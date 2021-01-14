Puppet Masters
Pelosi uses list of gendered terms after introducing resolution to oppose them
Thu, 14 Jan 2021 22:34 UTC
Instead of using "he" or "she," members would be required to use "member," "delegate," or "resident commissioner."
Similarly, instead of saying "father" and "mother," members would say "parent;" "brother" and "sister" would be replaced with "sibling."
But, in a speech Wednesday, she seemed to throw everything in that proposal away, doing the exact opposite.
"I stand before you as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter," Pelosi said while speaking on the House floor to demand Trump's impeachment.
The resolution Pelosi proposed just last month read: "Strike 'father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, step sister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or granddaughter' and insert 'parent, child, sibling, parent's sibling, first cousin, sibling's child, spouse, parent in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, step-sibling, half-sibling, or grandchild.'"
Seems like the idea is easier said than done, Nancy.
Comment: Welcome to the new pseudo-reality, comrades. Good luck navigating the insanity.
Youth is the first victim of war; the first fruit of peace. It takes 20 years or more of peace to make a man; it takes only 20 seconds of war to destroy him.
- King Baudouin I: King of Belgium
